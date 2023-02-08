Local artist creates unique pieces that look so good, you’ll want to taste it!

Diane Gelman is an artist in Houston wanting to encourage people to sweeten up their life with her fun pieces that include a lollipop tree, candy paintings, and food sculptures. Her journey began 30 years ago when she had a career in food as a registered dietician. Houstonians can see Diane’s ‘Delicious!’ exhibit in an opening reception at the Sawyer Yards Silos on February 11th from 5pm-8pm, with food-centric sculptures, paintings and more.

HOUSTON – One local artist is putting her own spin on what it means to have a “sweet” life.

In fact, her work looks so real you might even want to take a bite!

Diane Gelman is an artist in Houston wanting to encourage people to sweeten up their life with her fun pieces that include a lollipop tree, candy paintings, and food sculptures.

Her journey began 30 years ago when she had a career in food as a registered dietician.

After randomly decorating her kitchen with vegetables years ago, Diane learned she had a passion for painting. She did know that food was always going to be her subject.

Houstonians can see Diane’s ‘Delicious!’ exhibit in an opening reception at the Sawyer Yards Silos on February 11th from 5pm-8pm, with food-centric sculptures, paintings and more.

‘Delicous!’ By Diane Gelman will be at the Silos Gallery 200 from Feb. 3-March 18, and you can find more info HERE.