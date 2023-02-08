JCC Houston set to debut new culinary kitchen with cooking classes and guest celebrity chefs

HOUSTON – It’s an exciting time down at the Jewish Community Center in Meyerland as they’ve been doing major renovations after being completely flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Next month, they are set to open the Cramer-Jacobs culinary studio, a perfect place to learn new recipes, enjoy a glass of wine, and of course make memories in the kitchen.

‘Top Chef’ alum Chef Sasha Grumman will actually be one of the celebrity chef’s hosting classes at “The J,” where you and your kids can learn to cook from many different famous chefs!

Sign up now for an immersive, hands-on cooking class for both adults and children which will definitely be fun for all ages.

The JCC’s new culinary kitchen will be equipped with top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, equipment, commercial grade gas burners, griddles, and a convection oven.

In the classes, you can learn how to create cuisines from around the world, which will make for a fully immersive, unforgettable experience.

Classes are currently open for registration, visit https://www.erjcchouston.org/arts/culinary/ for the information.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the JCC’s Lizzy Kamkhagi and ‘Top Chef’ alum Sasha Grumman all about this fun and exciting new addition to The J.