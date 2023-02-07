Emmy Award-winning artist Mark Kistler teaches how to draw in 3D

Houston – On our show today, Mark gave Lauren and Crystal a lesson in 3D drawing. Watch the video above to follow along, and see how their drawings turned out.

Mark Kistler is an Emmy Award-winning artist and a native Houstonian. He has taught millions of students, kids, and families the joy of drawing from their imaginations. From teaching, publishing books, having his own PBS series, and creating a YouTube channel, Mark is known worldwide.

He is passionate about teaching because he believes it develops the child’s critical thinking skills while nourishing self-esteem. His positive messages on self-image, goal setting, dream questing, environmental awareness, and the power of reading have inspired millions of children to discover their awesome individual potential. Watch his interview in the video below to learn more about his experience.

And if you like to learn from Mark, visit his website. He has hundreds of lessons perfect for all ages, from beginner to advanced.