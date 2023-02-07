10-year-old boy from Houston lands starring role on Broadway

A 10-year-old boy from Houston just packed up his life and moved to New York to star in Broadway. Bane Griffith is now starring as ‘Little Michael’ in “MJ The Musical”. He joined the cast on January 31 at the Neil Simon Theatre. This is Griffith’s Broadway debut.

He started dancing at 4 years old at Academy of City Ballet of Houston. He’s been dancing, acting and singing ever since. His family told Houston Life not only does he memorize lines and submit auditions, but he was also a straight A student at River Oaks Elementary.

Griffith spoke with Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly via zoom about how he landed the gig of ‘Little Michael’. Watch the clip above.