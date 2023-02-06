Pink Bows Foundation hosting ‘Blingo & Bubbles’ fundraiser event at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – The Pink Bows Foundation was founded following the tragic loss of Madison Alexis Dubiski at the Astroworld music festival, and now a local family is turning heartbreak into hope.

This Friday, the Pink Bows Foundation is hosting a fun event to raise money called ‘Blingo & Bubbles’ at Minute Maid Park.

Their mission is to promote stronger safety protocols to be consistently implemented at entertainment venues, as well as supporting education, childhood cancer and people with special needs.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Sarah Pepper chat with Peter Remington all about how you can help the Pink Bows Foundation.