Houston’s Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council share how the infamous cookies make a lasting impact

HOUSTON – Caramel DeLites, Thin Mints, Lemonades, the list goes on! We all know and love the annual sale of Girl Scout cookies each year!

Well--It’s that time of year again, and today we heard from a few Girl Scouts to talk about this year’s sale, and how the funds help them in many different ways.

Funds raised from the cookie sales go directly to the troops. The girls vote on how they would like to use the funds, whether it’s to attend summer camp, go on a trip, etc.

Last year in 2022 the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council celebrated their 100 year anniversary!

If you’re unfamiliar with Girl Scouts, they complete service projects helping improve communities to make them better. In doing this, they’ve won some of the highest awards (bronze, silver, gold) when their creative solutions succeed and make a large impact.

If you’re a cookie lover, the infamous sale is just around the corner. It begins February 11th, with booths and retail establishment sales starting February 17th. The entire sale ends March 26th.

This year, there’s a NEW COOKIE being added to the roster. ‘Raspberry Rally,’ looks a lot like the fan-favorite ‘Thin Mint,’ but inside is a raspberry cookie dipped in chocolate. This cookie is only available for online ordering.

Watch the video above to hear from Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council CEO Mary Vitek, and local Girl Scouts Advika Asthana, Zoey Jacobs, and Audrey Rendon.

If you’d like more information about becoming a Girl Scout, or would like to place a cookie order, you can visit their website here.