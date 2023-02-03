Getting crafty with Valentine’s Day related DIY projects

Houston – Maybe you need to spruce up your home with original home décor. Or need an idea to create a homemade, fun gift? With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Founder of Craftworx Alexis Geissler shares two Valentine’s Day art and crafts ideas you can also do with your kids: heart décor and a fortune cookie with your own flair.

Heart Décor

Materials

- Canvas

- Pencil for tracing heart

- Heart stencil (can draw freehand as well)

- Embellishments (stickers, glitter, etc.)

- Glue (depending on selected embellishments)

Directions

1) Trace heart shape onto canvas.

2) Put glue down inside of heart shape in small sections.

3) Add embellishments.

4) Enjoy! You can hang or set on a shelf/table top.

Homemade heart decor (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fortune Cookie Valentines

Materials:

· Paper

· Glass or circular shape for tracing (3″ diameter or larger is recommended)

· Pencil for tracing circle

· Glue

· Fortunes written or printed on strips of paper

Directions

1) Trace circle on decorative paper.

2) Fold circle over without creasing.

3) Pinch circle in center.

4) Glue crease.

5) Glue fortune inside the outer edge of fortune.

6) Gift to someone special!

Personalized valentines fortune cookie (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For more information, you can connect with Alexis on Facebook or visit her website.

And to create your own heart or fortune cookie. watch the step-by-step process in the video above.