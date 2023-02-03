41º

Everything you need to know about natural detoxing and the right foods to fuel your body

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – By now, we’ve all heard of cleanses and detox products to help our bodies reset, but guess what – your body can actually do it naturally with the right foods.

Functional nutritionist, researcher, educator, consultant, veteran, and mom Tara Torres with Sky Therapeutics has some great food and tips to support our bodies’ natural detoxification.

Tara’s journey started in 2012 when she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease, and she struggled finding the right nutrition advice to get healthy and feel better…which led her to start studying nutrition.

Some foods are considered super detox foods and those include salmon, rainbow trout, spirulina, hemp, and all kinds of nuts and seeds such as almonds, cashews, flax seeds, etc. other helpful detox foods include avocado, olive oil, berries, and pomegranates.

Watch as Tara chats all about the food your body naturally can use to help it detox, and for more information click HERE.

