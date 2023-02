CROWNING THE NEW MISS TEXAS USA LIVE

Watch in the player above:

A Houston Life exclusive. We’re crowning the new Miss Texas USA on Houston Life.

It’s top secret.

How did we get here?

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel returns to Houston Life!

R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood was recently crowned Miss Universe. Before she was Miss Universe, she started the year as Miss USA and Miss Texas USA.

So who takes over for Miss Texas USA?

Find out live at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life!