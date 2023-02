HOUSTON – It’s been called the nation’s largest monthly gathering of black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

It started in 2017, and became so popular, they opened a retail store in 2021.

The mission behind the BLCK Market is to provide a safe place for small businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their good and products to consumers.

The next event is happening Sunday, February 5, 2023 – from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Karbach Brewing Co.

CLICK HERE for more information.