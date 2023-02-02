Alvin native Lane Shaw chats this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross event

HOUSTON – It’s a big weekend of supercross action at NRG Stadium!

From the course to the gear and what it takes to win, one of the local racers that will be competing calls Alvin home.

This weekend, the world’s best two-wheel racers will compete in round five of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season - and the supercross world champ will be crowned in May.

This Saturday, doors at NRG open at 12:00p and the show starts at 6:30p.

Watch as racer Lane Shaw chats about the big event, how he gets prepared to ride, and how he ended up with his cool mullet haircut.