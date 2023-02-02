4 travel destinations inspired by hit movies & shows

HOUSTON – If you are looking for a new vacation spot, how about Sicily to Ireland?

The reason is that recently critically-acclaimed productions have become popular sources of travel inspiration.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie stopped by Houston Life to show 4 trending destinations made famous in popular TV and movies everyone is talking about to help you catch the travel bug.

“With awards season in full swing – and with the exit from the pandemic continuing to ramp up – many of us are turning to our favorite, often-nominated, movies and TV shows for inspiration,” said Saglie, who picked top spots seen in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and Hulu’s ‘The Bear,’ and the Academy-Award nominated films ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Tár.’

He also shared top deals to help you book your next vacation.

To see Saglie’s recommendations, watch the video above.

To connect with Saglie for deals, click here.