Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park for Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘KOOZA’

HOUSTON – Anytime Cirque Du Soleil comes to town - we here at Houston Life get super excited!

Their performances are unlike any others with a perfect mix of super high acrobatics which will completely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Cirque is back in Houston under the big top over at Sam Houston Race Park, and the revival of their show ‘KOOZA’ is already underway.

‘KOOZA’ is a zany production that pairs awe-inspiring acrobatics, with the playful art of clowning in a nod to the group’s origins as a small troupe of street performers.

Watch performers on everything from silks, to the wheel of death, the double high wire and lots more in this electrifying show.

Lauren Kelly got a special look behind the curtain with a few performers ahead of showtime!