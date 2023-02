HOUSTON – Ice cream for breakfast? It’s true!

Howdy Homemade is celebrating “National Ice Cream For Breakfast” day on Saturday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and come out to the Katy location for some tasty ice cream.

Howdy Homemade provides employment for individuals with special needs.

Customers can purchase their pre-packaged ice cream in store.

