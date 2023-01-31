Why TikTok is buzzing about Color Analysis

HOUSTON – If you’ve been scrolling on the internet lately, you’ve probably seen videos of folks raving about color analysis and how finding your right palette will help you pick the right wardrobe, accessories, and more!

To help you understand this tool and how it can help you in your daily life, Audrey Schlorholtz, a certified personal color analyst at Color Match Studio in Katy joined us in the studio to explain the concept and what it can do for your personal appearance.

“Color analysis should always be performed in person and is based on scientific color theory and the 3 dimensions of color (hue, value, and chroma).

Hue – undertone: can be warm, cool, or neutral.

Value - light vs dark colors (depth)

Chroma – soft vs bright colors (saturation)

Once the correct level for each dimension has been identified you get the most harmonious color palette for you. I’m certified to work with 12 tones which is more advanced than the 4-season method, which accounts for the fact that the majority of people have neutral undertones,” said Schlorholtz, who performed a color analysis on our hosts and shared the results with us.

Schlorholtz also explained how identifying the colors that help you feel like the best version of yourself can help you “simplify your routine, save money, and make shopping fun and easy,” she said.

To see Schlorholtz’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.