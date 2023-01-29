68º

Laugh for a good cause with local Comedian Tommy Berretz

Local Comedian Tommy Berretz, is the founder of Project Punchline, doing comedy and supporting notable causes.

Thursday on Houston Life, hear about an upcoming event from Comedian Tommy Berretz and Kenny Brunecke, founder of Kidz Grub.

Project Punchline has a stand up comedy show event coming up on February 18th at SpindleTap Brewery. The fundraiser will benefit the non-profit Kidz Grub, who feeds underprivileged kids in Houston and provides after school programs.

