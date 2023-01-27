Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Laura from Manvel just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, a chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had four-pack tickets to Monster Jam, Supercross, and Houston Grand Opera.

The hosts dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. This week, they spun the wheel for Laura from Manvel. Laura is an avid traveler, loves to snorkel, and has been on 15 cruises. Or ‘Cruise-a-holics’ as she and her husband like to describe themselves. Laura, thank you for being a Houston Life fan and a KPRC 2 Insider.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks, and giveaways just for being a fan like Laura. Click here to sign up. To find out what amazing prize Laura won, watch the video above.