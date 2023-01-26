56º

Gazillion Bubble Show: Mind-blowing bubble production comes to Houston

Jones Hall will be filled with bubbles, y’all!

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – If your little ones love bubbles or you’re looking for a fun show to entertain your whole family, we’ve got the event for you!

This Saturday, Performing Arts Houston is bringing to H-Town Gazillion Bubble Show, a spectacular bubble theatre production where audiences of all ages will be amazed.

One of the show’s stars, bubble master Deni Yang, stopped by Houston Life with a sneak peek of this event and a lesson on bubble making.

Gazillion Bubble Show was started by Deni’s father, Fan Yang in 2007 and is New York City’s longest-running Off-Broadway family production.

Check out the video above to see some incredible bubble magic in our studio!

Gazillion Bubble Show is happening on January 28th at Jones Hall and there are two shows available, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

To get yours or for more information, click here.

