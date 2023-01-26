A neurosurgeon’s guide to identifying stroke symptoms

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Stroke is the number five cause of death in the U.S. - but did you know that 80-percent of strokes are preventable?

The acronym “B.E. F.A.S.T.” can help you remember the warning signs.

Balance issues, eye sight changes, facial weakness, arm weakness, and speech problems mean it’s time to call 9-1-1.

Houston Life’s Enrique Ramirez recently caught up with Dr. Sabih Effendi, a neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates - The Woodlands, about the signs we all need to know.

