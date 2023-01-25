‘Finding Purpose,’ a new documentary showcasing the inspirational story behind the Brookwood Community

HOUSTON – The Brookwood Community is changing the way the world thinks about adults with disabilities.

They believe creating meaningful work, builds a sense of belonging and provides purpose for citizens.

More than 200 citizens work at their main campus in Brookshire.

These citizens help with everything - from creating handmade goods and products to staffing the on-site café and horticulture center.

A new documentary, “Finding Purpose,” is highlighting the citizens of Brookwood, their incredible stories, the challenges they have overcome, and the lives they have changed just by being themselves.

Jeff Lawler, one of the citizens featured in the film, described Brookwood as “Heaven on Earth.”

This is the latest project from Chispa House, a production company hoping to spark change in the world - while sharing inspirational stories.

The film will premiere during a special event at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Click HERE to learn more and to get tickets.

Click HERE to find out how you can support Brookwood.