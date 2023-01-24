More Than Meats the Pie! Sampling a Few Mouthfuls of Some Different Kinds of Pies Including an Aussie Staple, The Meat Pie

January 23 is National Pie Day not to be confused with the other Pi Day, this National Pie Day has nothing to do with math and everything to do with being a great excuse to eat pie! Which is exactly what the Houston Life team did. From pecan to pizza to an Aussie Staple, the meat pie, Melanie Camp roped in Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly for some pie sampling.

One the menu...

All that is sweet and delicious from Three Brothers Bakery, including their delicious pecan and cherry pies. And incase you needed anymore of an excuse to eat a treat, until January 30th, Three Brothers Bakery is hosting a bake sale to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at all their stores. Bakery co-owners, Bobby & Janice Jucker, have lost two dear friends to blood cancers, Harris White and Jeff Burck, and “ we decided it was time to start raising awareness and money to help end this invasive cancer,” said Bobby Jucker. All proceeds of featured LLS baked goods will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Houston.

Head to your nearest Three Brothers Bakery or order online here.

Next...

Boasting the worlds largest slice, Fat Brothers Pizza Pies are HUGE! If you are brave, you can take on their 2 Ft Challenge where if you eat an entire 2ft of pizza in 7 minutes or less and receive a Fat Boy’s Pizza T-Shirt & a $20 gift card. AND, if you beat the current record held by Joey Chestnut (39 seconds), you win $10.000! Check out the video. Click here and scroll down.

And for a pie from Down Under...

Mel roped in a mate! Head Brewer at Platypus Brewing Downtown, Sean Hanrahan, arrived on set with a few warm and delicious Australian-styled meat pies which Lauren Kelly said was DELICIOUS!

Try an Aussie Pie for yourself at Platypus Brewing at 1902 Washington Ave Suite E, Houston, TX 77007.

If you want more than one pie, why not sign up for the Aussie Meat Pie eating contest at the Australian American Chamber of Commerce Houston’s Australia Day BBQ this Sunday, January 29 from 11:30AM. It will be fun for all the family including a petting zoo, a cricket match, and Aussie BBQ and PIES!

Checkout all the fun and get tickets online. Click here.

Watch all the pie eating deliciousness on Houston Life in the video above.