Get your garden ready before spring comes

Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring.

Garden Girls specializes in kitchen garden design, installation, and education for newbie Houston gardeners.

Post-freeze tips:

“Leaf burn and discoloration of tissue don’t mean that the plant is dead. Do not cut! If we have another freeze, the damaged area will help protect the rest of the plant. If you see anything brown, mushy, or slimy, remove it completely,” she said.

What to plant now:

“We’re treading lightly with plantings. I’m recommending to all of our gardeners to plant arugula, lettuce, and radish by seed because they are ready for harvest in as little as 30 days.,” said McDonald.

*Transplants: Swiss chard, kale, strawberries.

Herbs: Cilantro, rosemary, thyme, oregano, parsley, chives

Flowers: Pansies, violas, snapdragons, and dianthus.

Looking ahead :

“February is the most exciting time for gardeners!! We reserve the last two weeks of the month to plant spring gardens. Tomatoes by transplant go in by March 1st in order to finish producing by the hottest point in summer. Save space in your garden for pepper, okra, cucumber, and eggplant,” she said.

If you’d like to connect with McDonald, check out her website here.