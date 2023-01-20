53º

Paralympian Athlete & Gold medalist being honored at Houston Sports Awards

Kari Miller-Ortiz will be honored January 25, 2023 at the Houston Sports Awards. She will receive the 2023 Houston Sports Awards Insperity Inspiration Award.

Miller-Ortiz, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, has spent a good portion of her life supporting and being a champion for adapted sports programs. In 1999, she was on leave from military duty when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. She lost both of her legs in the crash. While the journey was tough, she quickly discovered a love for sitting volleyball.

In 2008, Miller-Ortiz helped Team USA win a Silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Beijing. After winning many more medals and awards, in 2016, she won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Miller-Ortiz says adapted sports programs are important for the community and she is continuing that work here in Houston. Watch the video above to learn more about her efforts.

