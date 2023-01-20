Houston-based model appears on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Shawn Wells is originally from Florida, but has been a Houstonian for about a year now, he spoke to Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly about his recent experience as a contestant on Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle.'

‘Too Hot to Handle’ is a popular dating show where 10 sexy singles mingle on an island in Turks and Caicos, but they must resist ALL temptation in hopes of making a connection and winning prize money.

Wells was a contestant on season 4 of Netflix’s global sensation, ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ streaming now on Netflix with previous seasons available to watch as well. The duration of filming time took approximately a month, and the singles had no idea when the show would release.

Early in the season, contestants matched with other singles and began to “break rules,” by partaking in physical affection with one another, resulting in the prize fund dropping significantly.

When Shawn entered the Too Hot villa, he made it just in time to shake things up in the competition! His main squeeze Jawahir was paired with another single, which sent him into a bit of a love triangle with Jawahir and the other male contestant through a period in the show.

As a result, Jawahir chose her original lover and they ended up winning the competition! Shawn was grateful for his experience on the show, but hopes to someday become a show host or do something in the TV industry.

Watch the video above for his interview.

To connect with Shawn, click here.