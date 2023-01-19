Help support the Fort Bend Women’s Center’s ‘Girlfriends Giggle’ event next month

HOUSTON – Since 1980, the Fort Bend Women’s Center has helped over 54,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children achieve safety and self-sufficiency.

It’s an incredible mission, and their annual ‘Girlfriends Giggle’ fundraiser event is happening next month to raise money that will go directly to their programs to help guide survivors as they heal from their abuse.

This year, over 600 Giggle Girls and their besties will hang out in their pajamas at the Stafford Centre on February 23rd from 6 p.m. - 11p.m. for a fun filled evening of food, friendship, pampering experiences, live entertainment, dancing, and fabulous boutique shopping.

Women supporting women is what Girlfriends Giggle is all about!

Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Fort Bend Women’s Center CEO Vita Goodell, and Girlfriends Giggle Co-Chair Michele Fisher all about the upcoming fun event.