Fundraiser to be held for artists affected by Winter Street Studio Fire

A fundraising event is scheduled on January 21st for artists who lost their studio spaces in the recent fire at Winter Street Studios. The fire on December 20, 2022 ripped thru the space in Sawyer Yards, affecting all 77 studios. All suffered fire, smoke and soot damage. An estimated 12 artists lost everything, including their entire collections, plus supplies, artwork, equipment and personal belongings.

“For me personally, it was my lifetime of work,” Holly Nowak said on Houston Life. “We lost everything.” Winter Street Studios is currently closed until at least the end of the summer because of construction. It will take months for artists like Nowak to get back on their feet. “We’re all still kind of reeling from this,” Nowak said.

There will be a pop-up art show and fundraiser at Silver Street Studios Warehouse on Saturday, January 21st from 11am-3pm. This warehouse is also located at Sawyer Yards. Donated art will be available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Houston Art Alliance Emergency Relief Fund. The fund is helping artists affected by the fire - providing them with stipends. The fundraising goal is $50,000. The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music and local breweries have donated beer.

If you cannot attend the fundraising event in person, you can CLICK HERE to donate online.