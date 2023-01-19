Celebrate Lunar New Year at the annual Chinese Community Center Festival

HOUSTON – As we continue celebrating Lunar New Year, there’s another event happening this weekend to add to your calendar!

Today on Houston Life, Mei Li, Culture and Community Director of the Chinese Community Center stopped by to talk about their upcoming festival and explain what the year of the rabbit is all about.

For a little context, Lunar New Year is based on the movement of the moon. So, the beginning of each month always starts from the new moon, and that is why Lunar New Year is not synced with the western New Year.

In China, 12 animals represent each year and 12 years equals up toa cycle. This year in 2023, is the year of the rabbit!

You may be wondering, what is the year of the rabbit? Rabbit in Chinese culture means elegance and peace. At times, it can be challenging for people born in the rabbit year, so the ancient wisdom is to suggest people born in the rabbit year, to wear red clothing.

For this year’s festival at the Chinese Community Center, here are some details:

· Saturday, Jan 21st, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Chinese Community Center campus (9800 Town Park Dr, Houston, TX 77036)

· Free Admission and Parking

· There will be dragon & lion dances, Kung-fu performances, traditional Korean dances, Chinese calligraphy, crafts and games, free flu shots and Covid-19 vaccines, raffles, limited edition LNY merch, and of course, delicious food and drinks!

If you’ve never been, you can expect dragon and lion dances, Kungfu performances, traditional Korean dances, Chinese calligraphy, crafts, and games. There’s also free flu-shots and COVID-19 vaccines available! And of course, delicious food and drinks paired with some fun Lunar New Year merch.

For more details about the year of the rabbit and the upcoming festival, watch the video above.