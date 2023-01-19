Catch the thrilling and unique ‘Paranormal Cirque’ show under the big top at Katy Mills

HOUSTON – If you love a good scare, this one is for you!

We got a special first-look at ‘Paranormal Cirque,’ and some of the exciting illusions and mysterious characters you can meet in the show.

Catch the thrilling and unique show under the big top at Katy Mills Mall through January 29th.

‘Paranormal Cirque’ will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare, but also keep in mind – this is for a MATURE audience.

The show features some of the best artists from all over the world in this new production including the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more.

Watch as Mel Camp along with Paranormal Cirque’s General Manager, Ben Holland get a preview of what’ to come from this unique show.