Learning all about the sport of padel, and why pros like Roger Federer love to play it

The American Padel Association was formed in 1995 and built its first courts here in Houston for exhibition games. Padel is a combination of 90% tennis with some elements of racquetball and squash. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson in the sport from one of it’s best teachers/players in town, Mike May.

If you haven’t heard of padel just yet, it’s one of the hottest new crazes that even tennis pro Roger Federer is playing.

Padel is a Mexican racket sport played in doubles on an enclosed court, slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

Scoring is the same as normal tennis, and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

The main difference comes in the court -- it has walls which the balls can be played off of, similar to a game of squash, and solid, string-less bats are used.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson from Mike May, the Director of Racquet Sports at the Houstonian Club and has been there since 1993 where padel began in the United States.

Mike and his wife Belen also run iPadel Houston, where they have lessons and memberships.