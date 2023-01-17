Brothers in Arms: Legendary quarterbacks unite for education at Houston Sports Awards

Legendary University of Houston quarterback Andre Ware reveals the personal connection that led Warren Moon, Vince Young, and him, to set up a scholarship fund.

HOUSTON – Legendary University of Houston quarterback Andre Ware reveals the personal connection that led Warren Moon, Vince Young, and him, to set up a scholarship fund for student-athletes raised in a single-parent environment.

Ware, who was the first African American quarterback to receive the Heisman Trophy back in 11989, co-founded Brothers in Arms with Moon and Young as a way to provide financial assistance to local students who want to pursue a college education but don’t have the means.

These three iconic athletes were all raised by single moms that stressed the importance of education.

Ware, stopped by Houston Life to chat about this great partnership and gave us details about this year’s Houston Sports Awards happening on January 25, 2023, at the Wortham Center Theater, where Brothers in Arms will recognize the new 2023 scholarship recipients.

“These students were chosen out of a competitive pool of applicants, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them,” said Ware.

The sixth annual Houston Sports Awards will be a night to remember and will also honor three of the most iconic athletes of the century - Bruce Matthews, Calvin Murphy, and Elvin Hayes as its sixth Hall of Fame Class.

