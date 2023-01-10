COMING UP: The Houston Grand Opera joins Houston Life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Tomorrow on Houston Life, the Houston Grand Opera will join us to discuss The Marriage of Figaro.

The Marriage of Figaro returns to the Houston Grand Opera as one of the most performed operas in the world.

Nicole Heaston sang the role of Susanna multiple times before, but is now taking on the challenge of Countless Almaviva.

Both Nicole and Elena Villalón are alumnae of the prestigious Houston Grand Opera Studio; Elena is performing back in Houston for the first time since graduating from the Houston Grand Opera Studio.

You can expect to hear about the fun, fast-pace opera full of shenanigans, and the artists will take us through the plot.

Watch Houston Life tomorrow at 1pm on KPRC 2.