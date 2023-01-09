Help the Author Who Wants to Donate Books to Children Battling Cancer

Author Liz Williams is a bone marrow transplant survivor and is using her book "The Junk-Bike Crew & Mattie's Match" to help kids understand what getting a bone marrow transplant is all about. Courtney and Derrick sat down to chat with Williams about her book and how she wants to donate books to children battling cancer.

HOUSTON – Author Liz Williams has a big goal and it is a goal you can help her with. Williams has a brand new book coming out about a young girl with blood cancer in need of a bone marrow transplant and her goal is to donate as many of these books as possible to children right here in Houston to let them know they are not alone.

Williams is a survivor. In January 1996 she received a Bone Marrow Transplant of BMT, “I had a disease called aplastic anemia when I was seven, it’s rare, only about 1000 people are diagnosed with it per year in the US, and it is a condition where your body stops producing the cells that you need in order to survive,” Williams said that her sister became her donor. “Lucky for me, because only about 30% of those going through the transplant process. Have a sibling that’s a match.”

Sharing her story with Derrick and Courtney on Houston Life, the author said she hopes to help families who have a child going through a BMT and wants to gift as many books as she can. Already 70 copies of her book will be donated if you would like to help Williams donate more head online to her website linked here and lick the Donate a Book button.

Watch Liz William’s sit down with Courtney and Derrick on Houston Life in the video above.