Local 22-year-old behind rising fashion label Petra Stellam

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – Meet the local 22-year-old college student who is behind a new clothing brand in Houston called Petra Stellam.

Luis Ruiz chatted about his journey to the fashion industry and showed us 4 modern looks from his latest collection.

Fashion designer Luis Ruiz founder of Petra Stellam

Ruiz, who grew up in Pearland with his Mexican American family, is catching the attention of local fashionistas thanks to well-constructed garments where he uses unconventional materials like furniture rope, plastic grocery bags, pattern drafting paper, as well as traditional fabric.

He founded Petra Stellam in 2019 with a leather bag and now his designs range from avant-garde to contemporary minimal styles of ready-to-wear and couture collections.

You can order his creations on his website, here.

