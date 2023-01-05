Local 22-year-old behind rising fashion label Petra Stellam

HOUSTON – Meet the local 22-year-old college student who is behind a new clothing brand in Houston called Petra Stellam.

Luis Ruiz chatted about his journey to the fashion industry and showed us 4 modern looks from his latest collection.

Fashion designer Luis Ruiz founder of Petra Stellam at the Houston Life studio (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ruiz, who grew up in Pearland with his Mexican American family, is catching the attention of local fashionistas thanks to well-constructed garments where he uses unconventional materials like furniture rope, plastic grocery bags, pattern drafting paper, as well as traditional fabric.

He founded Petra Stellam in 2019 with a leather bag and now his designs range from avant-garde to contemporary minimal styles of ready-to-wear and couture collections.

To see his complete interview and some of his looks, check out the video above.

You can order his creations on his website, here.