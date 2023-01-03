64º

Delicious Mocktail Recipes To Enjoy This Dry January

Amanda Gamez, News Executive Producer

HOUSTON – If you are participating in Dry January, you can still enjoy a tasty drink without alcohol. These sips are so fresh and delicious, you won’t even miss the alcohol.

Joseph Medrano, a bartender from Axelrad, joined Courtney and Derrick to share recipes for mocktails.

White Lotus Recipe

  • 1.5 Lyre’s Italian Spritz NA
  • .75 Lemon Juice
  • Top with Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
  • Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit

Blackberry Serrano Mule Recipe

  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Blackberry Puree
  • .5 oz Serrano Simple
  • Shake & Strain
  • Top with Ginger Beer
  • Garnish: Lime & Mint Sprig

Spicy Paloma Recipe

  • Muddle Serrano Slices
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Serrano Simple
  • Shake & Strain
  • Top with Squirt
  • Garnish: Tajin Rim & Lime Wheel

