Delicious Mocktail Recipes To Enjoy This Dry January

HOUSTON – If you are participating in Dry January, you can still enjoy a tasty drink without alcohol. These sips are so fresh and delicious, you won’t even miss the alcohol.

Joseph Medrano, a bartender from Axelrad, joined Courtney and Derrick to share recipes for mocktails.

White Lotus Recipe

1.5 Lyre’s Italian Spritz NA

.75 Lemon Juice

Top with Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit

Blackberry Serrano Mule Recipe

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Blackberry Puree

.5 oz Serrano Simple

Shake & Strain

Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime & Mint Sprig

Spicy Paloma Recipe