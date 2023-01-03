Delicious Mocktail Recipes To Enjoy This Dry January

HOUSTON – If you are participating in Dry January, you can still enjoy a tasty drink without alcohol. These sips are so fresh and delicious, you won’t even miss the alcohol.
Joseph Medrano, a bartender from Axelrad, joined Courtney and Derrick to share recipes for mocktails.
White Lotus Recipe
- 1.5 Lyre’s Italian Spritz NA
- .75 Lemon Juice
- Top with Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
- Garnish: Dehydrated Grapefruit
Blackberry Serrano Mule Recipe
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Blackberry Puree
- .5 oz Serrano Simple
- Shake & Strain
- Top with Ginger Beer
- Garnish: Lime & Mint Sprig
Spicy Paloma Recipe
- Muddle Serrano Slices
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- .5 oz Serrano Simple
- Shake & Strain
- Top with Squirt
- Garnish: Tajin Rim & Lime Wheel