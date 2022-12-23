Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terry from Angleton just won!

Santa came early to the Houston Life studio today to spin the prize wheel for Terry from Angleton. If you want to win prizes like Terry did, visit houstonlife.tv or scan the QR code on the video for your chance to win. Congrats Terry and thank you for being a KPRC 2 Insider!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel, and today we had VIP passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo’s Zoo Lights, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card worth $1000.

Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But this week, we had Santa Claus spin the wheel for Terry from Angleton. Terry loves fishing, floating down the rivers in New Braunfels, and spending time with his six grandchildren. Watch the video above to see what Santa won for Terry.

And for your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks, and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.