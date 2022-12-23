Catching up with Brandon Bourque and playing holiday games!

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, Derrick Shore caught up with his better half, Brandon Bourque! It’s been over a year since he’s been on the show, and it was a great time having him back for the holidays!

As Christmas Eve approaches, Santa Claus dropped by Studio B from the North Pole by to check in with the Houston Life crew ahead of his big day Sunday! He even played some festive games with Derrick and Brandon that are perfect for you and your family.

As we know, everything is bigger in Texas and lots of people go all out for the holidays when decorating their tree! Derrick loves to go all out and Brandon believes “less is more,” he says. So it was only right that they go head-to-head in a tree decorating challenge, with Lauren Kelly cheering them on! You guys voted on who had the best Christmas tree decorating skills and guess who won? Drum roll please....BRANDON!!

The next holiday challenge was the Balloon challenge! In this game, you only need two materials! A balloon and a plastic cup! First you put the balloon in your mouth and blow it into your cup. From there, you keep the air in your mouth that you’ve used to blow, and carry the balloon with the cup (with no hands) to the end of the table and release. The person with the most cups at the end of the table wins! In this round, BRANDON WON AGAIN! He seems to be an all-star with the holiday challenges!

Watch the video above to see what all Brandon’s been up to, and learn how to play the two holiday games!

We’re wishing everyone a Happy Holidays!