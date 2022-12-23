‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell

American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday.’

HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble.

The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background for Whitney Houston, Kim Burrell, and Letoya Luckett, and recently opened up for Gladys Knight’s Fall Tour in Houston.

Powell is looking forward to 2023 as he prepares his new album coming up in Spring 2023 “V Angel.”

