Local Broadway star DeQuina Moore performs in holiday show at STAGES

HOUSTON – In need of last-minute holiday plans this weekend? There’s a Christmas cabaret show happening now through Saturday at ‘Stages,’ which is the PERFECT ENTERTAINMENT for you and your family before Christmas Day.

Local actress DeQuina Moore has appeared in movies, Broadway and even sang the national anthem during Cardi B’s show at the Houston Rodeo! She’s performing in a holiday show at Stages, and she came to Houston Life to tell us all about it and more.

Growing up in Houston, she went to Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) and continued her education in college at New York University (NYU).

Known for Broadway roles in Legally Blonde (Pilar), Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon) and much more, DeQuina is a critically acclaimed Houston-based actor and singer. Her most recent role was Lauren Anderson in ‘Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson.’

The Christmas cabaret show is called ‘Home for the Holidays with DeQuina Moore,’ written by Shawanna Renee Rivon and DeQuina Moore, directed by Aaron Brown.

Join Stages as they welcome DeQuina, one of Houston’s most talented souls, home for the holidays in this Christmas cabaret. In addition to a flurry of holiday hits, DeQuina continues to invest her talents in the city she loves.

Watch the video above to see her interview with Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly, and get insight to what you can expect if you plan to attend the show!

To connect with DeQuina Moore, you can follow her on Instagram.

FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.