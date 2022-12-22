Local artist designs shirts with bleach

Willie Clouds got into the art world at a very young age. His teacher caught him doodling in class one day. He thought he was in trouble and was heading for the principal’s office when instead his teacher walked him to the art teacher. That art teacher signed him up immediately and Willie has been involved in art ever since.

Willie works with a lot of different mediums, including airbrush, charcoal, graphite and of course bleach. Bleach art is very unique. Watch the clip above to find out how it works.

To connect with Willie, or to order custom artwork, you can visit his Instagram page by clicking HERE.