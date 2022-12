Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE.

They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support Discovery Green Conservancy which provides free and fun programming for the community throughout the year.

Watch Houston Life’s Melanie Camp hanging with local ice skaters at Discovery Green in the video above.