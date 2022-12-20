The story on the delicious gourmet cookies from ‘Milk Mustache’

Like many, a local mom took up baking to take her mind off the pandemic. But rather than baking bread, she experimented with making the perfect cookie. Did she find her secret ‘perfect’ recipe? Watch the video to find out.

HOUSTON – Calling all cookie lovers! To satisfy your next sweet tooth craving, head over to Milk Mustache! It’ll do the trick! Courtney Zavala went over to the sweet spot to meet the owner and tell you all about it.

Milk Mustache is a cookie shop located at 13718 Office Park Drive, specializing in delicious gourmet cookies. CEO and founder Tracy Jones was a busy wife and mom of four, who turned to her kitchen to decompress during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She says, “I had a completely different business when the pandemic hit and the city shut down, my business shut down. I was really just looking for a distraction, so I said to my family I’m going to start making cookies.”

For Tracy, what started as a distraction, became a BUSINESS! She started reaching out to the community wanting to donate cookies for quarantine birthdays, first responders, nurses etc., and after doing so, the feedback was a little “unreal and unexpected,” she adds. People were wanting to buy cookies and she initially wasn’t ready to take on that large of a task.

She knew she was onto something though; her first batch was sold at a farmers’ market and the cookies were GONE in less than 2 hours! After this, the business kept growing and growing. In just two years, Tracy has opened two brick and mortar businesses and thousands of cookies have sold and shipped nationwide.

Some of the best-selling flavors include ‘Golden Goose,’ ‘Cookies and Crème,’ ‘Campfire Bliss,’ ‘Red Velvet Cream Cheese’ and of course, an all-time favorite, ‘Chocolate Chip.’

The business that started based on acts of kindness, hoping to brighten up someone’s day, turned into a hit, putting smiles on many faces.

Watch the video above to see the exclusive interview with Tracy, and how to get a batch yourself!

You can shop in the factory store at the address mentioned above. They offer both local and nationwide delivery, as well as local pickup if you’re in the area.

Visit their website here to place an order.