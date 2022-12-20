How to make potato latkes

houston – Houston Catering Concepts shared their recipe for a simple way to make potato latkes. See the recipe below!
POTATO LATKES
1.5lb Russet potatoes, peeled
8 oz white onion
2 large eggs, beaten
¾ cup matzo meal
1 tbsp kosher salt
Canola oil for frying
Directions
1. Using the grating attachment on a food processor, or using the medium holes on box grater, grate potatoes. In a separate bowl do the same with the onion. Transfer the grated vegetables to a large bowl.
2. Squeeze out as much liquid from the potatoes and onions as possible over a bowl. Repeat this until all the shreds are dry.
3. Once the liquid is gone, there should be some paste-like potato starch at the bottom of the bowl. Keep the potato starch.
4. In a large bowl, toss together the reserved potato starch, salt and the dried, shredded vegetables. Add the egg and matzo meal, alternating adding a bit of each at a time, until you are able to form the latkes into patties.
5. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat about 1/4″ oil until shimmering.
6. Form as many latkes that will fit into your skillet without overcrowding and add to the oil. Fry until crispy and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then sprinkle with a bit more salt. Repeat with the remaining latke batter.
7. Serve with applesauce, and sour cream.