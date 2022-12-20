Houston actress Vannessa Vasquez stars in new rom-com ‘Divorce Bait’

HOUSTON – The new romantic comedy ‘Divorce Bait’ is a modern tale of love and trust starring Emmy-nominated actress Vannessa Vasquez, best known for her lead role as Camila Barrios on the Hulu original series East Los High.

Vasquez is back home in Houston for the film’s local premiere, and she joined us in-studio to chat about her inspiring journey to Hollywood and this exciting new project.

In the film, Vazquez plays Alexis, a happily married housewife who announces on social media that she and her husband are getting divorced to see which of her friends will try to steal her husband.

The University of Houston alum also has a recurring role on the new series “National Treasure: Edge of History” streaming on Disney+. She plays Manuela Valenzuela in the epic franchise.

To see Vasquez’s complete interview, watch the video above.

“Divorce Bait” is out now on Video on Demand, you can find it at Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, and iTunes.

For more information about the film, click here.

To connect with Vasquez, click here.