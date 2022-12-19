Take on the Oreo challenge - a family friendly game anybody can play this holiday season

HOUSTON – The holiday season is in full effect with Hanukkah underway and Christmas just around the corner.

That officially means we are in party mode, and whether you’re hosting a get together or going to family dinner or simply jut staying home in your pj’s by the fire, there always seems to be holiday games!

The Oreo challenge - a family friendly game anybody can play this holiday season - seems to be making its way all around social media, so we had to give it a try ourselves.

All you need are some Oreos, and here’s how it works:

- Lean your head back and put a cookie on your forehead.

- Set a timer for one-minute, and say on your mark, get set, go.

- See who can get the cookie from their forehead to their mouth first - but no hands!

- You can only use your face, like moving your cheeks, opening and closing your mouth, squinting your eyes, whatever it takes to move the Oreo!

Watch as Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala and Lauren Kelly give it a try!