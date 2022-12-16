Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event

HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet.

The Fort Bend County Animal Services is getting ready for a big pet adoption event this weekend: the ‘Home For the Holidays Countywide Mega Pet Adoption Event’ on December 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg.

There are so many amazing pets dreaming of finding a home, this is your chance to give a loving home to a local pet this holiday season.

Admission is free, and so is parking. During the event, adoption fees will be waived and/or reduced where guests can meet over 100 adoption ready pets.

The Fort Bend County events covers Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Stafford and Missouri City.

Additionally, the Houston Humane Society will host a pet pantry free pet food distribution on the same day at the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-noon. Pet owners can drive through to pick up a bag of dog food and/or cat food, while supplies last.

Click HERE for more info on the Fort Bend County Animal Services.