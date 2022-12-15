Father and son graduate from University of Houston this weekend

Houston – How often do you hear stories of a parent and child graduating together? While it was not planned, it was kismet. This weekend, a father-son duo will fulfill a major milestone together. Ross Cook (father) and Levi Cook (son), both veterans, will graduate with their bachelor’s from the University of Houston.

For both, especially Ross, graduating from college is a comeback story. Ross started his higher education career at community college, but in the 1980s oil bust, he enlisted in the Navy, developing his skills as an auxiliary mechanical subsystem technician. After his service, he re-enrolled in community college while working and starting a family. It was not instantaneous, but he eventually found his way to the University of Houston, earning his Bachelor of Science in Technology and Leadership Innovation Management at the young age of 58. He will graduate this Saturday.

And like father, like son - Levi, also started at community college before enlisting. After leaving the Air Force, he returned to the classroom at Lone Star College before transferring to UH. As a non-traditional student, Levi used his life experience in his studies. Levi will graduate with his Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management this Friday.

Even though they’re graduating at different times, it surely will be a celebratory graduation weekend for the family. Congratulations Ross and Levi!

See their full interview in the clip above to hear more about the higher education experience.