Drag racing star Erica Enders in Houston after winning NHRA Pro Stock Title

HOUSTON – Talk about a powerhouse and a role model!

This fall, Houston native Erica Enders clinched her fifth Pro Stock world championship in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) after a spectacular 2022 season where she won a career-best 10 races and went to 13 final rounds in 19 events.

It’s her fourth championship in five years as she’s become one of the biggest names and most successful drivers in motorsports.

Enders, who grew up in Cypress and attended Cypress Springs High School, splits time between Houston and her team’s (Elite Motorsports) headquarters in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

While in town for the holidays, she joined Houston Life to chat about life on and off the track and what’s next for her after an amazing professional year.

To watch Enders’ complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with her, visit her website ericaendersracing.com.