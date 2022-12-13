A Texas Carol showing NOW at The George Theater

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, actors Jeff McMorrough and Olivia Swasey stopped by to chat about A TEXAS CAROL, a festive Texan Christmas production running through December 23rd.

Jeff plays the role of Van Berry and is thrilled to be working with the A.D. Players again! Some of his previous roles include “The Hiding Place” (Pickwick), “To Kill A Mockingbird” (Boo Radley) and “The 39 Steps” (Clown 2).

Olivia is a Texas based actor and graduate from University of Houston—Go Coogs! She’s been onstage in shows like “Twelfth Night” (Prague Shakespeare Company), as well as anime shows “Kakegurui”, and “Vinland” (Multimorphic Studios). She thanks her family for their unwavering support.

Jeff and Olivia will be in-studio as Van and Mya Berry, father and daughter, and grandson and great-grand-daughter to Mee-Maw Dinkel, whose house they all go to for Christmas. Van is a die-hard Aggie, who puts everything on the line for his fandom. He’s a master at the grill and can make a brisket that smells like “the tears of weeping angels.” Mya is a YouTuber and Instagram star in the world of survivalists and preppers. She secretly wants to go to UT, but tensions between her family have her leaning towards keeping that shocking news to herself.

For a quick overview of the show—The whole family is on the way to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem—when the first group arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone! Now, how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A hysterical and heart-warming story about all things Christmas and all things Texas that brings us straight to the true meaning of the magical holiday!

Watch the video above to hear from the two cast members and get more details about the winter production.

A Texas Carol will be at The George Theater 5420 Westheimer Rd. Wednesdays through Sundays, with Matinees at 2:30 and evening shows at 7:30 or 8. Shows are now until December 23rd.