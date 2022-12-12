Sneak peek at Tiger Woods’ new family-friendly golf experience

Tiger Wood’s new family-friendly golf destination called Popstroke opens at 12p on (12/16) but we had to get in early for a special preview.

Aside from the two, 18-hole miniature putting courses, there’s also plenty of food and drinks, even an ice cream parlor!

The putting courses made of synthetic turfs, incorporate fairways and bunkers, just like you would see on a traditional golf course.

The best part? You definitely don’t need to be a pro to play these courses – they’re for anyone, of all skill levels.

And conveniently, no reservations are needed ahead of your tee time, plus you can order beer, wine, or cocktails from their mobile app without even have to leave the green!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Popstroke Founder/Co-Owner Greg Bartoli all about this fun new attraction.