“Everybody has a story, I’m singing mine”

HOUSTON – Singer-songwriter Hadlie Jo has an AMAZING voice and is ready to go places at the age of 14. She stopped by and chatted with Derrick and Courtney about her passion for music, plus—a live performance singing her song ‘This Ole Guitar.’

Hadlie is a Louisiana native living in Midland, TX taking the Country music world by storm. She’s opened for artists Sara Evans, Aaron Watson, Randy Rogers, Moe Bandy and many more. Recently, she had her first experience recording in Nashville and is preparing to release four new singles in 2023.

Her determination defines who she is, despite the challenges she faces with her health. Hadlie has a chronic medical condition requiring her to be with her service dog Lucy. The condition is called Hypogammaglobulinemia with an Antibody Deficiency. This means her body does not produce Antibodies to fight off illnesses and infections, so she takes plasma treatments weekly, filling her days with migraines and fatigue.

Despite this ongoing health barrier in her life, it will never stop the passion she has for singing and performing! She had the opportunity to open for Country great Larry Gatlin at the Dosey Doe Big Barn and Larry invited her and her family to come to the Grand Ole Opry and be his backstage guest.

She’s in the Houston area to open for THE GATLIN BROTHERS! You can catch her tomorrow at Dosey Doe BBQ in The Woodlands at 8pm, with tickets for $15.

The Gatlin Brother’s Classic Country Christmas is Friday at Dosey Doe Big Barn in The Woodlands with doors opening at 6:30.

To connect with Hadlie, you can visit her Instagram and Facebook. She’s also on YouTube and TikTok.